426 74th Street

Enter this parlor floor apartment and be wowed by 10' ceilings, spacious living room & dining area, newly tiled bathroom. This spacious one bedroom accommodates a king size bed, has two large closets, and barrel front windows. Additional features include access to your private deck & large backyard & sunlit dining area overlooking your outside sanctuary. What better way to enjoy summertime? Located on a tree lined block with public transportation all within walking distance, subway is less than 2 blocks, NYC ferry is less than a 15 minute walk. Fresh markets on just about every corner. Call for more details.