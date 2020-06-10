All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 426 74th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
426 74th Street
Last updated May 9 2020 at 9:56 AM

426 74th Street

426 74th Street · (718) 878-1747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

426 74th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11209
Bay Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Enter this parlor floor apartment and be wowed by 10' ceilings, spacious living room & dining area, newly tiled bathroom. This spacious one bedroom accommodates a king size bed, has two large closets, and barrel front windows. Additional features include access to your private deck & large backyard & sunlit dining area overlooking your outside sanctuary. What better way to enjoy summertime? Located on a tree lined block with public transportation all within walking distance, subway is less than 2 blocks, NYC ferry is less than a 15 minute walk. Fresh markets on just about every corner. Call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 74th Street have any available units?
426 74th Street has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 426 74th Street currently offering any rent specials?
426 74th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 74th Street pet-friendly?
No, 426 74th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 426 74th Street offer parking?
No, 426 74th Street does not offer parking.
Does 426 74th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 426 74th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 74th Street have a pool?
No, 426 74th Street does not have a pool.
Does 426 74th Street have accessible units?
No, 426 74th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 426 74th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 426 74th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 426 74th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 426 74th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 426 74th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity