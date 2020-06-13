423 95th Street

Amenities

The Bay Ridge Common condominiums is now offering a spacious one bedroom available for rent. The apartment is open concept living room, kitchen with sliders to your own private, oversized, fenced in patio. Located in an immaculately maintained boutique condo. The building offers an indoor garage (additional) with an available spot. Laundry facilities are also located on site. Proximity to the subway, ex press bus and Belt Pkwy. make this an easy commute. Plenty of fresh markets, restaurants, coffee shops and Shore Road parks in this trendy, fun an d convenient neighborhood.