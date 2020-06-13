All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

423 95th Street

423 95th Street · (718) 613-2015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

423 95th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11209
Bay Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1H · Avail. now

$2,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The Bay Ridge Common condominiums is now offering a spacious one bedroom available for rent. The apartment is open concept living room, kitchen with sliders to your own private, oversized, fenced in patio. Located in an immaculately maintained boutique condo. The building offers an indoor garage (additional) with an available spot. Laundry facilities are also located on site. Proximity to the subway, ex press bus and Belt Pkwy. make this an easy commute. Plenty of fresh markets, restaurants, coffee shops and Shore Road parks in this trendy, fun an d convenient neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 95th Street have any available units?
423 95th Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 423 95th Street have?
Some of 423 95th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 95th Street currently offering any rent specials?
423 95th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 95th Street pet-friendly?
No, 423 95th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 423 95th Street offer parking?
Yes, 423 95th Street does offer parking.
Does 423 95th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 95th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 95th Street have a pool?
No, 423 95th Street does not have a pool.
Does 423 95th Street have accessible units?
No, 423 95th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 423 95th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 95th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 423 95th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 423 95th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
