Brooklyn, NY
42 4th Place
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

42 4th Place

42 4th Place · (917) 608-6973
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

42 4th Place, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$10,750

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
PRIVATE BACKYARD! This garden / parlor / finished basement triplex in a two-unit townhouse was completely renovated in 2016 and spans ~2,500 square feet (including the finished basement). On the Parlor floor, you'll find sky high ceilings, herringbone hardwood floors, an open living / dining / kitchen area with a wet bar, pantry, home office / flex room and a full bath. Off of the kitchen is a terrace that leads down to your private 21 ft x 40+ ft backyard (which is undergoing a face lift). The garden level features three sleeping areas & two full baths: a master bedroom with walk in closet, built-ins, and full bath; a second bedroom, and a third windowed room that is not a legal-sized bedroom but it is heated and currently used as a sleeping area. The private entrance under the stoop has storage for this apartment and laundry is on this floor. The finished basement has a half bath and an operable skylight to bring in light and air. The extra deep front yard is shared with Apartment 2, a part owner and broker. Available for approximately Aug 1-15 lease start. No smokers, please. Currently zoned for PS 58 & within close proximity to the F/G subways, stores, bars and restaurants on Court & Smith streets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 4th Place have any available units?
42 4th Place has a unit available for $10,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42 4th Place have?
Some of 42 4th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 4th Place currently offering any rent specials?
42 4th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 4th Place pet-friendly?
No, 42 4th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 42 4th Place offer parking?
No, 42 4th Place does not offer parking.
Does 42 4th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 4th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 4th Place have a pool?
No, 42 4th Place does not have a pool.
Does 42 4th Place have accessible units?
No, 42 4th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 42 4th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 4th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42 4th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 4th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
