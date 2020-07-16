42 4th Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

PRIVATE BACKYARD! This garden / parlor / finished basement triplex in a two-unit townhouse was completely renovated in 2016 and spans ~2,500 square feet (including the finished basement). On the Parlor floor, you'll find sky high ceilings, herringbone hardwood floors, an open living / dining / kitchen area with a wet bar, pantry, home office / flex room and a full bath. Off of the kitchen is a terrace that leads down to your private 21 ft x 40+ ft backyard (which is undergoing a face lift). The garden level features three sleeping areas & two full baths: a master bedroom with walk in closet, built-ins, and full bath; a second bedroom, and a third windowed room that is not a legal-sized bedroom but it is heated and currently used as a sleeping area. The private entrance under the stoop has storage for this apartment and laundry is on this floor. The finished basement has a half bath and an operable skylight to bring in light and air. The extra deep front yard is shared with Apartment 2, a part owner and broker. Available for approximately Aug 1-15 lease start. No smokers, please. Currently zoned for PS 58 & within close proximity to the F/G subways, stores, bars and restaurants on Court & Smith streets.