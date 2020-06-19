All apartments in Brooklyn
416 Hawthorne Street 3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

416 Hawthorne Street 3

416 Hawthorne Street · (718) 930-5653
Location

416 Hawthorne Street, Brooklyn, NY 11203
East Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
East Flatbush Area - Three Bedroom for Rent - Property Id: 272532

No Fee Listing for 3 Bedroom

****** Heat, Hot Water is included in the Lease******

Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Unit located in the East Flatbush,section of Brooklyn is available immediately. Located within close proximity to SUNY Downstate and Kings County Hospital approximately 5-10 minutes.
Easy commute to World Financial Center and Midtown. Express red line 2 and 5 trains. Close to Wingate park, restaurants, bars and cafes. Pets allowed at no additional fee. Each room can fit up to a king size bedroom set. Parking is available!!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272532
Property Id 272532

(RLNE5746106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 Hawthorne Street 3 have any available units?
416 Hawthorne Street 3 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 416 Hawthorne Street 3 have?
Some of 416 Hawthorne Street 3's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 Hawthorne Street 3 currently offering any rent specials?
416 Hawthorne Street 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Hawthorne Street 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 416 Hawthorne Street 3 is pet friendly.
Does 416 Hawthorne Street 3 offer parking?
Yes, 416 Hawthorne Street 3 does offer parking.
Does 416 Hawthorne Street 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 416 Hawthorne Street 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Hawthorne Street 3 have a pool?
No, 416 Hawthorne Street 3 does not have a pool.
Does 416 Hawthorne Street 3 have accessible units?
No, 416 Hawthorne Street 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 416 Hawthorne Street 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 Hawthorne Street 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 416 Hawthorne Street 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 Hawthorne Street 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
