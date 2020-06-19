416 Hawthorne Street 3

Amenities
East Flatbush Area - Three Bedroom for Rent - Property Id: 272532
No Fee Listing for 3 Bedroom
****** Heat, Hot Water is included in the Lease******
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Unit located in the East Flatbush,section of Brooklyn is available immediately. Located within close proximity to SUNY Downstate and Kings County Hospital approximately 5-10 minutes.
Easy commute to World Financial Center and Midtown. Express red line 2 and 5 trains. Close to Wingate park, restaurants, bars and cafes. Pets allowed at no additional fee. Each room can fit up to a king size bedroom set. Parking is available!!!!
