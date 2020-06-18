All apartments in Brooklyn
413 PACIFIC STREET
Last updated May 30 2020 at 8:15 PM

413 PACIFIC STREET

413 Pacific Street · (718) 923-9601
Location

413 Pacific Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous New Building Fully renovated from top to bottom on a quite street, close to everything you need .Sunny studio features 3 windows great sun exposure SOUTH FACING. Third floor of a walk up. Hardwood floors throughout, in addition to the exposed brick and video intercom.Living room size is 11'X 11" it's a workable living space with a separate kitchen , with new counter tops, cabinets and appliances including a dishwasher and full size refrigerator. TWO CLOSETS WITH TWO OVER HEAD STORAGE. BUILT IN WALL SHELVES. UNIQUE UNIT.From this building you are in the heart of it all. Any major train line train from the F/G/A/C/2/3/4/5/N/D/R/LIR. All within a 10 minute walking distance, Trader Joe's and the Brooklyn Fare Market is within 3 blocks radius and a 5 minute cab ride to Whole Foods at 3rd Ave and 3rd Street. You can easily get around to any neighborhood in Brooklyn, the Atlantic Barclay Stadium is 3 blocks away or just two bus stops away. You can't get any closer to all your favorite cafes, local shops, and delicious restaurants.Tenants pays moderate utilities, small pets are OK upon approval. skyline14331

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 PACIFIC STREET have any available units?
413 PACIFIC STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 413 PACIFIC STREET have?
Some of 413 PACIFIC STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 PACIFIC STREET currently offering any rent specials?
413 PACIFIC STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 PACIFIC STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 413 PACIFIC STREET is pet friendly.
Does 413 PACIFIC STREET offer parking?
No, 413 PACIFIC STREET does not offer parking.
Does 413 PACIFIC STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 PACIFIC STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 PACIFIC STREET have a pool?
No, 413 PACIFIC STREET does not have a pool.
Does 413 PACIFIC STREET have accessible units?
No, 413 PACIFIC STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 413 PACIFIC STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 PACIFIC STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 413 PACIFIC STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 413 PACIFIC STREET has units with air conditioning.
