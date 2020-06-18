413 PACIFIC STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous New Building Fully renovated from top to bottom on a quite street, close to everything you need .Sunny studio features 3 windows great sun exposure SOUTH FACING. Third floor of a walk up. Hardwood floors throughout, in addition to the exposed brick and video intercom.Living room size is 11'X 11" it's a workable living space with a separate kitchen , with new counter tops, cabinets and appliances including a dishwasher and full size refrigerator. TWO CLOSETS WITH TWO OVER HEAD STORAGE. BUILT IN WALL SHELVES. UNIQUE UNIT.From this building you are in the heart of it all. Any major train line train from the F/G/A/C/2/3/4/5/N/D/R/LIR. All within a 10 minute walking distance, Trader Joe's and the Brooklyn Fare Market is within 3 blocks radius and a 5 minute cab ride to Whole Foods at 3rd Ave and 3rd Street. You can easily get around to any neighborhood in Brooklyn, the Atlantic Barclay Stadium is 3 blocks away or just two bus stops away. You can't get any closer to all your favorite cafes, local shops, and delicious restaurants.Tenants pays moderate utilities, small pets are OK upon approval. skyline14331