This is a beautiful 3 Bedroom Apt w/HUGE Rooftop with views of Manhattan and downtown BK in prime Bedstuy/Clinton Hill. Hardwood floors throughout the unit with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen including granite countertops, bathroom with soaking tub, central heat/ac. Convenience of laundry in the building.***Good credit and income 40x the rent required***Please note, photos of similar unit in the building. skyline14499