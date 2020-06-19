All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:30 PM

4001 New Utrecht Avenue

4001 New Utrecht Avenue · (347) 509-5732
Location

4001 New Utrecht Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11219
Borough Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3Q · Avail. now

$2,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
yoga
4001 New Utrecht Ave is a brand-new Brooklyn development that provides contemporary open-plan residences at an amazing value. Smartly-designed layouts coupled with premium appliances and quality kitchen finishes guarantee an incomparable living experience. Each home includes smart door locks, floor to ceiling windows, hardwood floors, and washer/dryer hook-ups. Balconies and terraces offer either the charming streetscapes of the surrounding Sunset Park neighborhood or the breathtaking panorama of the Brooklyn skyline. This elevator building includes a large, amply-furnished fitness center and a climate-controlled yoga studio. Only 2 blocks away from the D train and 9 minutes from the Maimonides Medical Center, 4001 New Utrecht Ave makes your commute a breeze.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4001 New Utrecht Avenue have any available units?
4001 New Utrecht Avenue has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4001 New Utrecht Avenue have?
Some of 4001 New Utrecht Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4001 New Utrecht Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4001 New Utrecht Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4001 New Utrecht Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4001 New Utrecht Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 4001 New Utrecht Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4001 New Utrecht Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4001 New Utrecht Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4001 New Utrecht Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4001 New Utrecht Avenue have a pool?
No, 4001 New Utrecht Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4001 New Utrecht Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4001 New Utrecht Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4001 New Utrecht Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4001 New Utrecht Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4001 New Utrecht Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4001 New Utrecht Avenue has units with air conditioning.
