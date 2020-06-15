40 Marcy Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

No Fee A Williamsburg steal right next to everything you'd ever want and need. The apartment has undergone a full renovation with beautiful hardwood floors and kitchen with new appliances and dishwasher.Video available upon request.Around the corner from your apartment are amazing restaurants Emily Squared, Fette Sau, M Shanghai, St. Anslem, Zizi Limona and Pies 'n' Thighs. If you're thirsty the drink selection is endless from the chicken dive Commodore to the wine bar The Four Horsemen by LCD Soundsystem lead James Murphy. For movie night just down the street you'll find Williamsburg Cinema, NightHawk Cinema and Videology movie bar.