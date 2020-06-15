All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:43 PM

40 Marcy Avenue

40 Marcy Avenue · (917) 397-4014
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

40 Marcy Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-L · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
No Fee A Williamsburg steal right next to everything you'd ever want and need. The apartment has undergone a full renovation with beautiful hardwood floors and kitchen with new appliances and dishwasher.Video available upon request.Around the corner from your apartment are amazing restaurants Emily Squared, Fette Sau, M Shanghai, St. Anslem, Zizi Limona and Pies 'n' Thighs. If you're thirsty the drink selection is endless from the chicken dive Commodore to the wine bar The Four Horsemen by LCD Soundsystem lead James Murphy. For movie night just down the street you'll find Williamsburg Cinema, NightHawk Cinema and Videology movie bar.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Marcy Avenue have any available units?
40 Marcy Avenue has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 40 Marcy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
40 Marcy Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Marcy Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 40 Marcy Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 40 Marcy Avenue offer parking?
No, 40 Marcy Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 40 Marcy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Marcy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Marcy Avenue have a pool?
No, 40 Marcy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 40 Marcy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 40 Marcy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Marcy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 Marcy Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Marcy Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 Marcy Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
