Prime Carroll Gardens! Super Spacious Brand new 4br Duplex Apt with huge Outdoor Space, located on Smith street.This 4BR Duplex Apt is ready to move in for short or long term. 2 full Bathrooms , beautiful full kitchen with appliances and dishes , bedrooms fit queen/king size bed.Located right by the Carroll Street Train Station F Train 10 minutes to Manhattan. restaurants, coffee shops Bars and much more that this beautiful neighborhood has to offer.