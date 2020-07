Amenities

Quiet, top floor one-bedroom plus office that benefits from great natural light. It has honey pine floors, exposed brick and a wood-burning fireplace to cozy up to this winter. The bathroom is skylit and there is one large walk-in closet. Call this beautiful brownstone home and live on a lovely tree-lined block just half a block from lots of outdoor dining along Smith Street. Video available upon request, no pets and available now.