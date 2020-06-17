386 Evergreen Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors gym

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities gym

Are you looking for a nice size one bedroom apartment in Bushwick? You are in luck!Highlight of this apartment is how large it is. Living room can easily accommodate living room furniture plus dining room furniture and home office or gym equipment without feeling tight. King size bedroom with windows and closets. Kitchen offers tons of cabinet space plus room for a portable island; Hardwood floors throughout.Building is near both Koscuiszko Street J train & Knickerbocker Ave M train. Cafe across the street. Tons of retail shopping, banks, supermarkets, restaurants, and more along Broadway. Sorry, no pets allowed.VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE.