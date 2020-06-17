All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 386 Evergreen Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
386 Evergreen Avenue
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:28 AM

386 Evergreen Avenue

386 Evergreen Avenue · (718) 384-5304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

386 Evergreen Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
gym
Are you looking for a nice size one bedroom apartment in Bushwick? You are in luck!Highlight of this apartment is how large it is. Living room can easily accommodate living room furniture plus dining room furniture and home office or gym equipment without feeling tight. King size bedroom with windows and closets. Kitchen offers tons of cabinet space plus room for a portable island; Hardwood floors throughout.Building is near both Koscuiszko Street J train & Knickerbocker Ave M train. Cafe across the street. Tons of retail shopping, banks, supermarkets, restaurants, and more along Broadway. Sorry, no pets allowed.VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 386 Evergreen Avenue have any available units?
386 Evergreen Avenue has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 386 Evergreen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
386 Evergreen Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 386 Evergreen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 386 Evergreen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 386 Evergreen Avenue offer parking?
No, 386 Evergreen Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 386 Evergreen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 386 Evergreen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 386 Evergreen Avenue have a pool?
No, 386 Evergreen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 386 Evergreen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 386 Evergreen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 386 Evergreen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 386 Evergreen Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 386 Evergreen Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 386 Evergreen Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 386 Evergreen Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity