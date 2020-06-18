386 9th St

Amenities

OPEN HOUSE BY APPOINTMENT. REDUCED BROKERS FEE ! Sun-filled DUPLEX PENTHOUSE ( apt 4 ) with TWO PRIVATE ROOFTOP DECKS ! WASHER & DRYER ! * This airy apt features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a bright expansive livingroom. * Located on the top floor of a beautiful townhouse, this home offers amazing light and great privacy* Outdoor lovers won't be disappointed with this TWO PRIVATE NEWLY RENOVATED ROOFTOP DECKS. From your private rooftdeck you will enjoy brethtaking panoramic city views ** Brand new Full size vented Washer & dryer in the unit. * NEWLY RENOVATED KITCHEN with SS appliances including dishwasher * Pets ok upon landlord approval.* Note: there is an additional monthly fee to cover all the utilities (Electricity, water and heat ) LevelGroup120603