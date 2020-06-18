All apartments in Brooklyn
386 9th St

386 9th Street · (917) 723-7584
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

386 9th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
OPEN HOUSE BY APPOINTMENT. REDUCED BROKERS FEE ! Sun-filled DUPLEX PENTHOUSE ( apt 4 ) with TWO PRIVATE ROOFTOP DECKS ! WASHER & DRYER ! * This airy apt features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a bright expansive livingroom. * Located on the top floor of a beautiful townhouse, this home offers amazing light and great privacy* Outdoor lovers won't be disappointed with this TWO PRIVATE NEWLY RENOVATED ROOFTOP DECKS. From your private rooftdeck you will enjoy brethtaking panoramic city views ** Brand new Full size vented Washer & dryer in the unit. * NEWLY RENOVATED KITCHEN with SS appliances including dishwasher * Pets ok upon landlord approval.* Note: there is an additional monthly fee to cover all the utilities (Electricity, water and heat ) LevelGroup120603

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 386 9th St have any available units?
386 9th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 386 9th St have?
Some of 386 9th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 386 9th St currently offering any rent specials?
386 9th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 386 9th St pet-friendly?
No, 386 9th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 386 9th St offer parking?
No, 386 9th St does not offer parking.
Does 386 9th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 386 9th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 386 9th St have a pool?
No, 386 9th St does not have a pool.
Does 386 9th St have accessible units?
No, 386 9th St does not have accessible units.
Does 386 9th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 386 9th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 386 9th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 386 9th St does not have units with air conditioning.
