Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

RED HOOK Three Bedroom Available for Rent

This Corner unit is not to be missed. Generous open floor plan with amazing natural sun light. Featuring High Ceilings, 3 proper Bedrooms with Full Bathroom. Huge open living Room

Hardwood flooring throughout. Just one block to FAIRWAY Market and Valentino Piers. Minutes to the Ferry. Conveniently located to all of Red Hooks Galleries as well as favorite eateries such as HOMETOWN, RED HOOK LOBSTER LB, Ft Defiance just to name a few.

