Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

383 Bainbridge Street

383 Bainbridge Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

383 Bainbridge Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit TRIPLEX · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Offered furnished or unfurnished, this owners triplex has been renovated and offers 3-bedrooms, 3.5-baths, and a private spacious garden. The townhouse garden is equipped with a custom vegetable garden bed, fully stocked tool shed, gas grill and outdoor dining set! The chef's kitchen is open with an island and fully equipped with tons of storage, a Bosch dishwasher & a full size refrigerator with a water filtration system. The finished basement is perfect for an office or recreation room with a renovated windowed bath, tons of storage, and has a laundry area with a double sink! Prewar details include beautiful original brownstone facade, high ceilings, and an original fireplace mantel. No fee to Compass for 2 year lease. Fee listing for shorter lease terms. Very easy application process. Shares & pets permitted case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 383 Bainbridge Street have any available units?
383 Bainbridge Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 383 Bainbridge Street have?
Some of 383 Bainbridge Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 383 Bainbridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
383 Bainbridge Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 383 Bainbridge Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 383 Bainbridge Street is pet friendly.
Does 383 Bainbridge Street offer parking?
No, 383 Bainbridge Street does not offer parking.
Does 383 Bainbridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 383 Bainbridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 383 Bainbridge Street have a pool?
No, 383 Bainbridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 383 Bainbridge Street have accessible units?
No, 383 Bainbridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 383 Bainbridge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 383 Bainbridge Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 383 Bainbridge Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 383 Bainbridge Street does not have units with air conditioning.
