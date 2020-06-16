383 Bainbridge Street

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated clubhouse fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse bbq/grill

Offered furnished or unfurnished, this owners triplex has been renovated and offers 3-bedrooms, 3.5-baths, and a private spacious garden. The townhouse garden is equipped with a custom vegetable garden bed, fully stocked tool shed, gas grill and outdoor dining set! The chef's kitchen is open with an island and fully equipped with tons of storage, a Bosch dishwasher & a full size refrigerator with a water filtration system. The finished basement is perfect for an office or recreation room with a renovated windowed bath, tons of storage, and has a laundry area with a double sink! Prewar details include beautiful original brownstone facade, high ceilings, and an original fireplace mantel. No fee to Compass for 2 year lease. Fee listing for shorter lease terms. Very easy application process. Shares & pets permitted case by case.