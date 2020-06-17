All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:19 AM

38 6th Avenue

38 6th Ave · (929) 810-6270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

38 6th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
rent controlled
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
elevator
gym
green community
bike storage
lobby
new construction
rent controlled
CALL/TEXT TODAY FOR QUICK SHOWING , 929.810.6270 ARI38 Sixth Avenue is a new construction rent-stabilized building in one of Brooklyn's most desirable neighborhoods, Pacific Park. Each residence is filled with luxury fixtures and finishes, creating residences that are the ideal place to call home.38 Sixth offers generous features that provide you with convenience, simplicity, and a touch of luxury. Handpicked features like French oak floors, custom cabinetry, quartz counter-tops, Whirlpool appliances, and ceramic back-splash adorn the modern, spacious apartments. The attention to detail seen in each residence is echoed throughout the buildings lobby, common spaces, and amenities, which include essentials like a fitness center and luxuries like a pet grooming area.No Broker Fee. No Application Fee. No Guarantors. Rent Stabilized.Learn how to apply by visiting 38Sixth.com.DisclosuresSubject to occupancy criteriaRent includes gas for cooking and gas for heating.Household size includes everyone who will live with you, including parents and children.Household earnings includes salary, hourly wages, tips, Social Security, child support, and other income from household members. Income guidelines subject to change.Minimum income listed may not apply to applicants with qualifying rental subsidies. Asset limits also apply.Equal Housing Opportunity, ADA ComplianceALL UNITS ARE INCOME RESTRICTED. ALL APPLICANTS MUST MEET INCOME GUIDELINES. skyline14593

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 6th Avenue have any available units?
38 6th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 38 6th Avenue have?
Some of 38 6th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
38 6th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 38 6th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 38 6th Avenue offer parking?
No, 38 6th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 38 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 6th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 6th Avenue have a pool?
No, 38 6th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 38 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 38 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 38 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 6th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 38 6th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 6th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
