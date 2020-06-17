38 6th Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction rent controlled gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse elevator gym green community bike storage lobby new construction rent controlled

CALL/TEXT TODAY FOR QUICK SHOWING , 929.810.6270 ARI38 Sixth Avenue is a new construction rent-stabilized building in one of Brooklyn's most desirable neighborhoods, Pacific Park. Each residence is filled with luxury fixtures and finishes, creating residences that are the ideal place to call home.38 Sixth offers generous features that provide you with convenience, simplicity, and a touch of luxury. Handpicked features like French oak floors, custom cabinetry, quartz counter-tops, Whirlpool appliances, and ceramic back-splash adorn the modern, spacious apartments. The attention to detail seen in each residence is echoed throughout the buildings lobby, common spaces, and amenities, which include essentials like a fitness center and luxuries like a pet grooming area.No Broker Fee. No Application Fee. No Guarantors. Rent Stabilized.Learn how to apply by visiting 38Sixth.com.DisclosuresSubject to occupancy criteriaRent includes gas for cooking and gas for heating.Household size includes everyone who will live with you, including parents and children.Household earnings includes salary, hourly wages, tips, Social Security, child support, and other income from household members. Income guidelines subject to change.Minimum income listed may not apply to applicants with qualifying rental subsidies. Asset limits also apply.Equal Housing Opportunity, ADA ComplianceALL UNITS ARE INCOME RESTRICTED. ALL APPLICANTS MUST MEET INCOME GUIDELINES. skyline14593