376 12th Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated bike storage

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage

Sun-Drenched 2 bedroom plus office apartment located in central Park Slope on a quiet tree-lined block. Featuring a Huge living room with recessed lighting, centering the space is a Brick fire mantel across from the open dinning area. The windowed kitchen has ample counter top and cabinetry with brand new appliances.

The bedrooms both accommodate queen size beds with closet and there is a half room to be used as an office.

The full size bathroom has white vanity, Pedestol sink and full size tub.

There is Laundry in the basement, bike storage and optional Storage space for an additional $75 per month.



Available ASAP.

Tenant pays utilities.

This building does not allow any pets Sorry pet lovers.

For more information Contact Agent.