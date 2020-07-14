All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 376 12th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
376 12th Street
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:10 AM

376 12th Street

376 12th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

376 12th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
bike storage
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
Sun-Drenched 2 bedroom plus office apartment located in central Park Slope on a quiet tree-lined block. Featuring a Huge living room with recessed lighting, centering the space is a Brick fire mantel across from the open dinning area. The windowed kitchen has ample counter top and cabinetry with brand new appliances.
The bedrooms both accommodate queen size beds with closet and there is a half room to be used as an office.
The full size bathroom has white vanity, Pedestol sink and full size tub.
There is Laundry in the basement, bike storage and optional Storage space for an additional $75 per month.

Available ASAP.
Tenant pays utilities.
This building does not allow any pets Sorry pet lovers.
For more information Contact Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 376 12th Street have any available units?
376 12th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 376 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
376 12th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 376 12th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 376 12th Street is pet friendly.
Does 376 12th Street offer parking?
No, 376 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 376 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 376 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 376 12th Street have a pool?
No, 376 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 376 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 376 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 376 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 376 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 376 12th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 376 12th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Move Cross Country
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College