All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 37 Bridge Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
37 Bridge Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:31 PM

37 Bridge Street

37 Bridge Street · (917) 856-0601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

37 Bridge Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Vinegar Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-G · Avail. now

$6,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
Rarely available, mint-condition 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, south-facing duplex in centrally located DUMBO with PRIVATE 412 SQ. FT. OF OUTDOOR SPACE. This spacious home in a former soap factory, converted in 2012, maintains its historic details with large restored steel silos integrated into the fabric of each unit. Offered either furnished or unfurnished, this stylish and modern apartment features an open kitchen with overhang countertop seating, floor to ceiling windows, sliding glass doors to both the balcony on the lower level and private terrace on the upper floor, custom built-ins, hardwood floors, split-system central air conditioning, an in-unit washer / dryer, a built-in speaker system, a smokeless, bio ethanol fireplace and fully-outfitted closet space. The cook's kitchen located on the lower-level has a Bertazzoni range, Caesarstone countertops, a double-door fridge with freezer drawer, open shelving, and hidden storage under the bar. Taking full advantage of the space underneath the open stairs, the current owner added custom built-ins drawers and a full-length stand-up pantry. The lower-level bedroom is currently set up with sliding accordion doors that create an open-concept, loft-like feel but can be restored to a permanent wall (see alternate floor plan). Located on the upper level, the master suite has a large walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom with double-sinks and an oversized, walk-in stall shower. With its own water line and fully retractable electric awning, the large terrace provides seclusion and privacy and can be accessed from either side of the upstairs landing. A private storage cage measuring approximately 4' wide x 5' deep x 10' tall comes with the unit. Optional PARKING SPOT in the neighborhood available for an additional fee. This intimate, 45-unit elevator condo has a virtual doorman, gym (currently closed), cold storage, a bike room and three common outdoor spaces with Brooklyn and Manhattan views. Located one block from the DUMBO waterfront and in close proximity to Vinegar Hill, Brooklyn Bridge Park and the recently opened Wegman's. Available immediately. Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Bridge Street have any available units?
37 Bridge Street has a unit available for $6,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 37 Bridge Street have?
Some of 37 Bridge Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Bridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
37 Bridge Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Bridge Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 37 Bridge Street is pet friendly.
Does 37 Bridge Street offer parking?
Yes, 37 Bridge Street does offer parking.
Does 37 Bridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37 Bridge Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Bridge Street have a pool?
No, 37 Bridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 37 Bridge Street have accessible units?
No, 37 Bridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Bridge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 Bridge Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Bridge Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 37 Bridge Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 37 Bridge Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity