37 Bridge Street

Rarely available, mint-condition 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, south-facing duplex in centrally located DUMBO with PRIVATE 412 SQ. FT. OF OUTDOOR SPACE. This spacious home in a former soap factory, converted in 2012, maintains its historic details with large restored steel silos integrated into the fabric of each unit. Offered either furnished or unfurnished, this stylish and modern apartment features an open kitchen with overhang countertop seating, floor to ceiling windows, sliding glass doors to both the balcony on the lower level and private terrace on the upper floor, custom built-ins, hardwood floors, split-system central air conditioning, an in-unit washer / dryer, a built-in speaker system, a smokeless, bio ethanol fireplace and fully-outfitted closet space. The cook's kitchen located on the lower-level has a Bertazzoni range, Caesarstone countertops, a double-door fridge with freezer drawer, open shelving, and hidden storage under the bar. Taking full advantage of the space underneath the open stairs, the current owner added custom built-ins drawers and a full-length stand-up pantry. The lower-level bedroom is currently set up with sliding accordion doors that create an open-concept, loft-like feel but can be restored to a permanent wall (see alternate floor plan). Located on the upper level, the master suite has a large walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom with double-sinks and an oversized, walk-in stall shower. With its own water line and fully retractable electric awning, the large terrace provides seclusion and privacy and can be accessed from either side of the upstairs landing. A private storage cage measuring approximately 4' wide x 5' deep x 10' tall comes with the unit. Optional PARKING SPOT in the neighborhood available for an additional fee. This intimate, 45-unit elevator condo has a virtual doorman, gym (currently closed), cold storage, a bike room and three common outdoor spaces with Brooklyn and Manhattan views. Located one block from the DUMBO waterfront and in close proximity to Vinegar Hill, Brooklyn Bridge Park and the recently opened Wegman's. Available immediately. Pets considered on a case by case basis.