Beautiful and spacious duplex 1 bedroom apartment in a boutique condo building. As you enter through first floor you'll find your white-on-white open kitchen with Caesarstone counter tops, dishwasher, tons of cabinet space and a kitchen island with seating for 2. The large full bath can be found on this floor along with a over sized tub. As you go to the second floor you'll find your HUGE bedroom along with the half bath on this floor. The space on this floor allows you to customize and have a seating area as well as space for a home office. The owner is offering the space to come fully furnished or partially furnished. Building amenities include bike storage and a rooftop deck. Located by the L train at Dekalb and the M train at Knickerbocker. Nearby Maria Hernandez park and tons of restaurants and bars to explore also.*Short term option also.