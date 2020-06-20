All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

366 Franklin Avenue

366 Franklin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

366 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Just in! Call agent to be the first one to see this property...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 366 Franklin Avenue have any available units?
366 Franklin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 366 Franklin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
366 Franklin Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 366 Franklin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 366 Franklin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 366 Franklin Avenue offer parking?
No, 366 Franklin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 366 Franklin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 366 Franklin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 366 Franklin Avenue have a pool?
No, 366 Franklin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 366 Franklin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 366 Franklin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 366 Franklin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 366 Franklin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 366 Franklin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 366 Franklin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
