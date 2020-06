Amenities

Gorgeous Townhouse RenovationThis newly renovated home has open kitchen plan with cherry cabinets and all new appliances and dining nook.Total of 3 rooms which can be used as bedrooms , a home office or separate living area. Total of 2 beautiful full size baths, one is ensuite. Sorry no pets allowed. Tenant pays all utilities.Situated off 4th Ave, you will be close to shops, restaurants and R train.You must have good credentials and will total of 3 x rent at lease signing. dwnyc1617