362 Lewis Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to your Sunny, mint condition Three bedroom two bathroom in the best part of Stuyvesant Heights. This home features three real bedrooms, each can contain a queen sized bed plus a BONUS room Home office with skylight. This is the perfect blend of old Brooklyn charm, with exposed brick walls and beautifully detailed decorative fireplace combined with high end renovations. Featuring: fully equipped and generous eat in kitchen a dream to cook in, and nicely finished bathrooms as well. The master bedroom has its own un-suite full bathroom.

Southern exposure streams fantastic light throughout the apartment and your generous windows allow for fantastic open views. To top it all off, Landlord will add w/d in unit for additional $75/ month, and pets are allowed on case by case basis.



This is a NO FEE apartment and will not last, contact us today for your private viewing!