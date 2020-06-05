All apartments in Brooklyn
362 Lewis Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:35 AM

362 Lewis Avenue

362 Lewis Avenue · (917) 651-4831
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

362 Lewis Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to your Sunny, mint condition Three bedroom two bathroom in the best part of Stuyvesant Heights. This home features three real bedrooms, each can contain a queen sized bed plus a BONUS room Home office with skylight. This is the perfect blend of old Brooklyn charm, with exposed brick walls and beautifully detailed decorative fireplace combined with high end renovations. Featuring: fully equipped and generous eat in kitchen a dream to cook in, and nicely finished bathrooms as well. The master bedroom has its own un-suite full bathroom.
Southern exposure streams fantastic light throughout the apartment and your generous windows allow for fantastic open views. To top it all off, Landlord will add w/d in unit for additional $75/ month, and pets are allowed on case by case basis.

This is a NO FEE apartment and will not last, contact us today for your private viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 362 Lewis Avenue have any available units?
362 Lewis Avenue has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 362 Lewis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
362 Lewis Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 362 Lewis Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 362 Lewis Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 362 Lewis Avenue offer parking?
No, 362 Lewis Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 362 Lewis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 362 Lewis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 362 Lewis Avenue have a pool?
No, 362 Lewis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 362 Lewis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 362 Lewis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 362 Lewis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 362 Lewis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 362 Lewis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 362 Lewis Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
