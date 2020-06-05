362 Lewis Avenue

Amenities
Welcome to your Sunny, mint condition Three bedroom two bathroom in the best part of Stuyvesant Heights. This home features three real bedrooms, each can contain a queen sized bed plus a BONUS room Home office with skylight. This is the perfect blend of old Brooklyn charm, with exposed brick walls and beautifully detailed decorative fireplace combined with high end renovations. Featuring: fully equipped and generous eat in kitchen a dream to cook in, and nicely finished bathrooms as well. The master bedroom has its own un-suite full bathroom.
Southern exposure streams fantastic light throughout the apartment and your generous windows allow for fantastic open views. To top it all off, Landlord will add w/d in unit for additional $75/ month, and pets are allowed on case by case basis.
This is a NO FEE apartment and will not last, contact us today for your private viewing!