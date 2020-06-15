361 Stagg Street

Amenities
Phenomenal large, divisible open work spaces now available at 361 Stagg St / 195 Morgan Ave! Fully customizable with tons of natural light thanks to massive, industrial windows and high ceilings. A beautiful, fully renovated and modern lobby with a touch of vintage will impress your guests and clients. Unit 202 - 2238 SFUnit 204 - 1587 SFUnit 404 - 1607 SF Unit 410B - 1750 SF Suggested use: office, photo studio, art gallery, art studio, wood shop, workshop, etc.Available immediately! Terms negotiable!