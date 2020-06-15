All apartments in Brooklyn
361 Stagg Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:34 AM

361 Stagg Street

361 Stagg Street · (718) 422-2538
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

361 Stagg Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 404 · Avail. now

$3,749

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
lobby
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
lobby
Phenomenal large, divisible open work spaces now available at 361 Stagg St / 195 Morgan Ave! Fully customizable with tons of natural light thanks to massive, industrial windows and high ceilings. A beautiful, fully renovated and modern lobby with a touch of vintage will impress your guests and clients. Unit 202 - 2238 SFUnit 204 - 1587 SFUnit 404 - 1607 SF Unit 410B - 1750 SF Suggested use: office, photo studio, art gallery, art studio, wood shop, workshop, etc.Available immediately! Terms negotiable!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 361 Stagg Street have any available units?
361 Stagg Street has a unit available for $3,749 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 361 Stagg Street currently offering any rent specials?
361 Stagg Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 361 Stagg Street pet-friendly?
No, 361 Stagg Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 361 Stagg Street offer parking?
No, 361 Stagg Street does not offer parking.
Does 361 Stagg Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 361 Stagg Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 361 Stagg Street have a pool?
No, 361 Stagg Street does not have a pool.
Does 361 Stagg Street have accessible units?
No, 361 Stagg Street does not have accessible units.
Does 361 Stagg Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 361 Stagg Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 361 Stagg Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 361 Stagg Street does not have units with air conditioning.
