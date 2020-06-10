360 Franklin Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

This absolutely gorgeous four bedroom in Bedstuy is a must see apartment! A whole wall of exposed brick, high ceilings, large windows, and beautiful wooden floors. This is precisely what you're looking for in a vibrant Brooklyn area such as this. The bedrooms can easily fit queen-size beds with storage space. You're conveniently a few blocks away from the G/C/S trains. There are tons of grocery stores, cafes, bars, and restaurants in the area! Call today to schedule a showing! skyline14711