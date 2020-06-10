All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
360 Franklin Avenue
360 Franklin Avenue

360 Franklin Avenue · (347) 476-5357
360 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Bedford-Stuyvesant

hardwood floors
hardwood floors
This absolutely gorgeous four bedroom in Bedstuy is a must see apartment! A whole wall of exposed brick, high ceilings, large windows, and beautiful wooden floors. This is precisely what you're looking for in a vibrant Brooklyn area such as this. The bedrooms can easily fit queen-size beds with storage space. You're conveniently a few blocks away from the G/C/S trains. There are tons of grocery stores, cafes, bars, and restaurants in the area! Call today to schedule a showing! skyline14711

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 360 Franklin Avenue have any available units?
360 Franklin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 360 Franklin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
360 Franklin Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 Franklin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 360 Franklin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 360 Franklin Avenue offer parking?
No, 360 Franklin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 360 Franklin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 360 Franklin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 Franklin Avenue have a pool?
No, 360 Franklin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 360 Franklin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 360 Franklin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 360 Franklin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 360 Franklin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 360 Franklin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 360 Franklin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
