359 15th Street

Pets are welcome in this magnificent 2 bed 1.5 bath apartment in Park Slope. Located on the top floor of an elevator building in south Park Slope, you will have three amazing outdoor spaces. A large south facing terrace is just off of the kitchen/living space that nearly doubles the size of the living room during pleasant days. Just off the nearly equally sized bedrooms is another large terrace that has views of Manhattan. And then, of course, is the private roof deck that has unobstructed views of Manhattan, the Statue of Liberty and NY Harbor. Central air & heat, stainless steal appliances, and a private washer/dryer complete this sun-drenched apartment. Nearest trains are the F & G at 7th Avenue station and the R train at Prospect Ave. 7th Avenue commercial corridor, YMCA Park Slope Armory & Prospect Park are all at your fingertips.