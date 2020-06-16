All apartments in Brooklyn
359 15th Street
359 15th Street

Location

359 15th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
Pets are welcome in this magnificent 2 bed 1.5 bath apartment in Park Slope. Located on the top floor of an elevator building in south Park Slope, you will have three amazing outdoor spaces. A large south facing terrace is just off of the kitchen/living space that nearly doubles the size of the living room during pleasant days. Just off the nearly equally sized bedrooms is another large terrace that has views of Manhattan. And then, of course, is the private roof deck that has unobstructed views of Manhattan, the Statue of Liberty and NY Harbor. Central air &amp; heat, stainless steal appliances, and a private washer/dryer complete this sun-drenched apartment. Nearest trains are the F &amp; G at 7th Avenue station and the R train at Prospect Ave. 7th Avenue commercial corridor, YMCA Park Slope Armory &amp; Prospect Park are all at your fingertips.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 359 15th Street have any available units?
359 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 359 15th Street have?
Some of 359 15th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 359 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
359 15th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 359 15th Street pet-friendly?
No, 359 15th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 359 15th Street offer parking?
No, 359 15th Street does not offer parking.
Does 359 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 359 15th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 359 15th Street have a pool?
No, 359 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 359 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 359 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 359 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 359 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 359 15th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 359 15th Street has units with air conditioning.
