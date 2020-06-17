358 Grove Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar elevator gym

No Fee Condo for Rent!This one bedroom comes with stainless steel appliances, individual heating and cooling units in the bedroom and living room, double pained windows, hardwood floors throughout and tons of closet space.Private Roof Top Cabana + A Storage Unit come with this unit!!This condominium building offers studio, 1, and 2-bedroom rentals. Units have spacious, open layouts, hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, marble kitchen countertops, and plenty of natural light. 358 Grove is the tallest building on the block with 2 elevators, laundry in the building, and on-site super. The massive terrace provides a private outdoor space for all residents. Located just 1 block from the L and M trains at Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenue, commuting to and from Manhattan is a breeze. The neighborhood is vibrant, with a plethora of newly and soon-to-be opened coffee shops, restaurants, bars, and lounges along Broadway. For your workout needs, Planet Fitness is just 1 block from your new home. Pay only electricity. Please contact us for a video tour of this unit.