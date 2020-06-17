All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 358 Grove Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
358 Grove Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:30 PM

358 Grove Street

358 Grove Street · (917) 397-4014
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

358 Grove Street, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2E · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
coffee bar
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
gym
No Fee Condo for Rent!This one bedroom comes with stainless steel appliances, individual heating and cooling units in the bedroom and living room, double pained windows, hardwood floors throughout and tons of closet space.Private Roof Top Cabana + A Storage Unit come with this unit!!This condominium building offers studio, 1, and 2-bedroom rentals. Units have spacious, open layouts, hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, marble kitchen countertops, and plenty of natural light. 358 Grove is the tallest building on the block with 2 elevators, laundry in the building, and on-site super. The massive terrace provides a private outdoor space for all residents. Located just 1 block from the L and M trains at Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenue, commuting to and from Manhattan is a breeze. The neighborhood is vibrant, with a plethora of newly and soon-to-be opened coffee shops, restaurants, bars, and lounges along Broadway. For your workout needs, Planet Fitness is just 1 block from your new home. Pay only electricity. Please contact us for a video tour of this unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 358 Grove Street have any available units?
358 Grove Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 358 Grove Street have?
Some of 358 Grove Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 358 Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
358 Grove Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 358 Grove Street pet-friendly?
No, 358 Grove Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 358 Grove Street offer parking?
No, 358 Grove Street does not offer parking.
Does 358 Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 358 Grove Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 358 Grove Street have a pool?
No, 358 Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 358 Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 358 Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 358 Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 358 Grove Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 358 Grove Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 358 Grove Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 358 Grove Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity