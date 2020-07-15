All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 358 8th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
358 8th Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

358 8th Street

358 8th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

358 8th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPACIOUS & RENOVATED! This TWO bedroom plus OFFICE floor through home boast separate living and dining rooms. The apartment features beautiful hardwood floors, high ceilings, exposed brick, recessed lighting and great closet space. For your convenience there is washer& dryer in the unit. Located on a quiet tree-lined street just a few blocks from Prospect Park and across the street from the landmarked PS39. The building is conveniently located a couple of blocks from the F, G & R trains making transportation a breeze. Enjoy all the restaurants, shops and bars on both 5th & 7th Avenues. Pet are Welcome with landlord approval and heat & hot water are included. Showing begin 6/22 call to schedule a viewing..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 358 8th Street have any available units?
358 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 358 8th Street have?
Some of 358 8th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 358 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
358 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 358 8th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 358 8th Street is pet friendly.
Does 358 8th Street offer parking?
No, 358 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 358 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 358 8th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 358 8th Street have a pool?
No, 358 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 358 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 358 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 358 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 358 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 358 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 358 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College