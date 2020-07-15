358 8th Street

Amenities

SPACIOUS & RENOVATED! This TWO bedroom plus OFFICE floor through home boast separate living and dining rooms. The apartment features beautiful hardwood floors, high ceilings, exposed brick, recessed lighting and great closet space. For your convenience there is washer& dryer in the unit. Located on a quiet tree-lined street just a few blocks from Prospect Park and across the street from the landmarked PS39. The building is conveniently located a couple of blocks from the F, G & R trains making transportation a breeze. Enjoy all the restaurants, shops and bars on both 5th & 7th Avenues. Pet are Welcome with landlord approval and heat & hot water are included. Showing begin 6/22 call to schedule a viewing..