Amenities

PET-FRIENDLY! Amazing opportunity to live in a large Rustic One Bedroom (Lots of Closet space) in Prime Prospect Heights location on a tree-lined street short distance to PROSPECT PARK / GRAND ARMY PLAZA!QUIET & PEACEFUL SPACE YOU CAN HEAR A PIN DROP! (Apt located in the back of the building)THERE IS A BROKER FEE! The windowed kitchen has been renovated featuring tons of counter-space. Also, there are stainless steel appliances including a new GE Stove & Whirlpool Dishwasher! You can fit a breakfast table inside the kitchen. The apartment has been freshly painted. The tub has been reglazed (small but there is a sitting area on the side of the shower)If you have a bike, there is a gate area in front of the building. Also, the foyer is large so you possibly figure some type of make-shift bike rack in the unit. The building features a part-time super on-siteTHERE IS NO WASHER/DRYER IN THE UNIT OR BUILDING. THERE ARE 2 LAUNDROMATS WITHIN A 2 BLOCK RADIUS FROM THE BUILDING!Large Bedroom with high ceilings situated in the back of the building. Decent light but this is 1 flight up.Heat & hot water included