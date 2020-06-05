All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 351 South 3rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
351 South 3rd Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

351 South 3rd Street

351 S 3rd St · (917) 817-1323
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

351 S 3rd St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-B · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
A flawless duplex loft in the heart of Williamsburg Brooklyn's most desirable neighborhood this exclusive two-bedroom apartment offers three incredible outdoor spaces and chic industrial ambiance.
The first level shows off the home's gracious open floor plan with polished hardwood floors running throughout and sky-high ceilings soaring above. The living room has plenty of natural light, compliments of south-facing windows on the open second level and two outdoor spaces. The nearby kitchen is delight both to behold and to use with gleaming white counters and stainless steel appliances punctuated by a dark-stained island paneling and a sculptural hanging shelf. Enjoy a book on the terrace or have your morning coffee perched on the balcony the choice is yours. The homes two spacious bedrooms on this level each have large closets and great windows, while a third closet is located next to the well-appointed bathroom. Head upstairs and discover the units second south-facing terrace, as well as an additional windowed home office or bedroom space and a separate large laundry room with washer/dryer.

Located in a boutique, pet-friendly building with a great common roof deck, residents will enjoy the finest neighborhood conveniences and entertainment all located within just blocks. Play mini-golf at the Bushwick Country Club or classic video games at Barcade. Dine at one of the world-class restaurants nearby, like Peter Lugers Steak House or neighborhood favorite Lighthouse. There are plenty of green spaces, shopping and cafes as well. The J/M/Z, L and G trains all stop nearby, offering easy access to Downtown Manhattan and the rest of the city.,A flawless duplex loft in the heart of Williamsburg Brooklyn's most desirable neighborhood this

exclusive two-bedroom apartment offers three incredible outdoor spaces and chic industrial ambiance.

The first level shows off the home's gracious open floor plan with polished hardwood floors running

throughout and sky-high ceilings soaring above. The living room has plenty of natural light, compliments

of south-facing windows on the open second level and two outdoor spaces. The nearby kitchen is

delight both to behold and to use with gleaming white counters and stainless steel appliances

punctuated by a dark-stained island paneling and a sculptural hanging shelf. Enjoy a book on the terrace

or have your morning coffee perched on the balcony the choice is yours. The home's two spacious

bedrooms on this level each have large closets and great windows, while a third closet is located next to

the well-appointed bathroom. Head upstairs and discover the unit's second south-facing terrace, as well

as an additional windowed home office or bedroom space and a separate large laundry room with

washer/dryer.

Located in a boutique, pet-friendly building with a great common roof deck, residents will enjoy the

finest neighborhood conveniences and entertainment all located within just blocks. Play mini-golf at the

Bushwick Country Club or classic video games at Barcade. Dine at one of the world-class restaurants

nearby, like Peter Luger's Steak House or neighborhood favorite Lighthouse. There are plenty of green

spaces, shopping and cafes as well. The J/M/Z, L and G trains all stop nearby, offering easy access to

Downtown Manhattan and the rest of the city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 South 3rd Street have any available units?
351 South 3rd Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 351 South 3rd Street have?
Some of 351 South 3rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 South 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
351 South 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 South 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 351 South 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 351 South 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 351 South 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 351 South 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 351 South 3rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 South 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 351 South 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 351 South 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 351 South 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 351 South 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 351 South 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 351 South 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 351 South 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 351 South 3rd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity