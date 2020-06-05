351 South 3rd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

A flawless duplex loft in the heart of Williamsburg Brooklyn's most desirable neighborhood this exclusive two-bedroom apartment offers three incredible outdoor spaces and chic industrial ambiance.

The first level shows off the home's gracious open floor plan with polished hardwood floors running throughout and sky-high ceilings soaring above. The living room has plenty of natural light, compliments of south-facing windows on the open second level and two outdoor spaces. The nearby kitchen is delight both to behold and to use with gleaming white counters and stainless steel appliances punctuated by a dark-stained island paneling and a sculptural hanging shelf. Enjoy a book on the terrace or have your morning coffee perched on the balcony the choice is yours. The homes two spacious bedrooms on this level each have large closets and great windows, while a third closet is located next to the well-appointed bathroom. Head upstairs and discover the units second south-facing terrace, as well as an additional windowed home office or bedroom space and a separate large laundry room with washer/dryer.



