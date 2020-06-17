All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:20 PM

345 Chauncey St.

345 Chauncey Street · (929) 810-6270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

345 Chauncey Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
2 King size bedrooms2 fully tiled bathroomsCostume made big bathroom mirrorsClosets in each bedroomHigh CeilingsStainless Steel AppliancesLaundry !Rooftop!!!Perfect for roomates, each bedroom is on the opposite side of the apt!Get Brand New Apartmentstart up Fresh!! Excuse the messbut we building it for you.Each person has their own bathroom!!!Small quiet, clean building, only 5 units in the buildingHURRY BEFORE ITS GONE!!!Transit:C at Ralph AvJ at Halsey StC at Rockaway AvJ Z at Chauncey StA C at Utica Av40 x rent as yearly income700 creditCALL/TEXT Today for showing, Ari ! skyline14461

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 Chauncey St. have any available units?
345 Chauncey St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 345 Chauncey St. have?
Some of 345 Chauncey St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 Chauncey St. currently offering any rent specials?
345 Chauncey St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Chauncey St. pet-friendly?
No, 345 Chauncey St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 345 Chauncey St. offer parking?
No, 345 Chauncey St. does not offer parking.
Does 345 Chauncey St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 Chauncey St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Chauncey St. have a pool?
No, 345 Chauncey St. does not have a pool.
Does 345 Chauncey St. have accessible units?
No, 345 Chauncey St. does not have accessible units.
Does 345 Chauncey St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 345 Chauncey St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 345 Chauncey St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 345 Chauncey St. does not have units with air conditioning.
