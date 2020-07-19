All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:53 AM

341 93 Street

341 93rd Street · (718) 483-5522
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

341 93rd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11209
Bay Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

coffee bar
playground
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
playground
Beautiful, 1 bed/1 bath apartment on the 1st floor of a detached multifamily house in Prime Bay Ridge! The apartment features massive living & dining rooms, graciously sized bedrooms with ample closet space and a full kitchen. Heat and hot water included.
Nearby schools include PS 104 the Fort Hamilton School, PS 264 Bay Ridge Elementary School for the Arts and St Patrick School. The closest grocery stores are Food town, Met Fresh Supermarket. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Pasticceria Rocco, and The Coop. Nearby restaurants include The Humidor, Kim Chee Korean Restaurant, and Suki Sushi. Near Monastery Square, John Paul Jones Park, and Russell Pederson Playground, few steps away from R train.
Best suited for 3 tenants. Set up an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 341 93 Street have any available units?
341 93 Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 341 93 Street currently offering any rent specials?
341 93 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 341 93 Street pet-friendly?
No, 341 93 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 341 93 Street offer parking?
No, 341 93 Street does not offer parking.
Does 341 93 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 341 93 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 341 93 Street have a pool?
No, 341 93 Street does not have a pool.
Does 341 93 Street have accessible units?
No, 341 93 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 341 93 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 341 93 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 341 93 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 341 93 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
