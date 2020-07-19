341 93 Street

Amenities

Beautiful, 1 bed/1 bath apartment on the 1st floor of a detached multifamily house in Prime Bay Ridge! The apartment features massive living & dining rooms, graciously sized bedrooms with ample closet space and a full kitchen. Heat and hot water included.

Nearby schools include PS 104 the Fort Hamilton School, PS 264 Bay Ridge Elementary School for the Arts and St Patrick School. The closest grocery stores are Food town, Met Fresh Supermarket. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Pasticceria Rocco, and The Coop. Nearby restaurants include The Humidor, Kim Chee Korean Restaurant, and Suki Sushi. Near Monastery Square, John Paul Jones Park, and Russell Pederson Playground, few steps away from R train.

Best suited for 3 tenants. Set up an appointment today!