Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:01 AM

335 Willoughby Avenue - 2nd Floor

335 Willoughby Avenue · (718) 768-8888
Location

335 Willoughby Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,435

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This bright and sunny 2-bedroom, 1-bath apartment offers an abundance of space in a gorgeous prime location, blocks from Pratt Institute! Southern exposure - Stainless steel appliances - Granite countertop with dual sinks - Fully tiled modern bathrooms - Romeo & Juliet Balcony - Easy access to the G train (Classon Ave or Bedford-Nostrand) - Close to numerous bars, restaurants, etc. (Ex: Rustik Tavern, Dough, Ganni's Pizza, Brooklyn Tap House, and much much more!)
Culturally diverse and abundant in history Bed Stuy is one of Brooklyn's most famous neighborhoods. Featured in Spike Lee's seminal movie 'Do the Right Thing' it is home to many notable performers past and present from rapper, Biggie Smalls to Jay Z to Norah Jones. In the last few years, it has seen an influx of stores, restaurants, and bars, which mix with the many historic buildings and homes throughout the neighborhood to create a beautiful and vibrant community. It is connected to much of the city through numerous subway lines including the 3,4, A, C and G.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 Willoughby Avenue - 2nd Floor have any available units?
335 Willoughby Avenue - 2nd Floor has a unit available for $2,435 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 335 Willoughby Avenue - 2nd Floor have?
Some of 335 Willoughby Avenue - 2nd Floor's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 Willoughby Avenue - 2nd Floor currently offering any rent specials?
335 Willoughby Avenue - 2nd Floor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 Willoughby Avenue - 2nd Floor pet-friendly?
Yes, 335 Willoughby Avenue - 2nd Floor is pet friendly.
Does 335 Willoughby Avenue - 2nd Floor offer parking?
No, 335 Willoughby Avenue - 2nd Floor does not offer parking.
Does 335 Willoughby Avenue - 2nd Floor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 Willoughby Avenue - 2nd Floor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 Willoughby Avenue - 2nd Floor have a pool?
No, 335 Willoughby Avenue - 2nd Floor does not have a pool.
Does 335 Willoughby Avenue - 2nd Floor have accessible units?
No, 335 Willoughby Avenue - 2nd Floor does not have accessible units.
Does 335 Willoughby Avenue - 2nd Floor have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 Willoughby Avenue - 2nd Floor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 335 Willoughby Avenue - 2nd Floor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 335 Willoughby Avenue - 2nd Floor has units with air conditioning.
