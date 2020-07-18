335 Willoughby Avenue - 2nd Floor

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This bright and sunny 2-bedroom, 1-bath apartment offers an abundance of space in a gorgeous prime location, blocks from Pratt Institute! Southern exposure - Stainless steel appliances - Granite countertop with dual sinks - Fully tiled modern bathrooms - Romeo & Juliet Balcony - Easy access to the G train (Classon Ave or Bedford-Nostrand) - Close to numerous bars, restaurants, etc. (Ex: Rustik Tavern, Dough, Ganni's Pizza, Brooklyn Tap House, and much much more!)

Culturally diverse and abundant in history Bed Stuy is one of Brooklyn's most famous neighborhoods. Featured in Spike Lee's seminal movie 'Do the Right Thing' it is home to many notable performers past and present from rapper, Biggie Smalls to Jay Z to Norah Jones. In the last few years, it has seen an influx of stores, restaurants, and bars, which mix with the many historic buildings and homes throughout the neighborhood to create a beautiful and vibrant community. It is connected to much of the city through numerous subway lines including the 3,4, A, C and G.