335 Union Avenue

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated bike storage some paid utils

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage

Available July 1st.



Come live in this spacious one-bedroom with huge private outdoor space in Williamsburg. With almost 1,000 square feet of private outdoor space, this apartment is a gem to be found! Each room is very spacious in size and recessed lighting can be found throughout. The kitchen has granite countertops and enough space to put a breakfast nook. The bedroom, which is over 150 square feet comfortably, fits a king-size bed and offers two large windows overlooking the private outdoor space. The bathroom has a tub and includes renovated subway tiles throughout.



Also included is bike storage in the basement!



Four major train lines (G, L, J, and M lines) are just five minutes away making it very accessible to travel within Brooklyn, or get to Manhattan and Queens!



Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. Heat and hot water are included.