335 Union Avenue

Amenities
Available July 1st.
Come live in this spacious one-bedroom with huge private outdoor space in Williamsburg. With almost 1,000 square feet of private outdoor space, this apartment is a gem to be found! Each room is very spacious in size and recessed lighting can be found throughout. The kitchen has granite countertops and enough space to put a breakfast nook. The bedroom, which is over 150 square feet comfortably, fits a king-size bed and offers two large windows overlooking the private outdoor space. The bathroom has a tub and includes renovated subway tiles throughout.
Also included is bike storage in the basement!
Four major train lines (G, L, J, and M lines) are just five minutes away making it very accessible to travel within Brooklyn, or get to Manhattan and Queens!
Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. Heat and hot water are included.