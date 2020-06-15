All apartments in Brooklyn
335 Union Avenue
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:06 AM

335 Union Avenue

335 Union Avenue · (813) 323-4521
Location

335 Union Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
bike storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
Available July 1st.

Come live in this spacious one-bedroom with huge private outdoor space in Williamsburg. With almost 1,000 square feet of private outdoor space, this apartment is a gem to be found! Each room is very spacious in size and recessed lighting can be found throughout. The kitchen has granite countertops and enough space to put a breakfast nook. The bedroom, which is over 150 square feet comfortably, fits a king-size bed and offers two large windows overlooking the private outdoor space. The bathroom has a tub and includes renovated subway tiles throughout.

Also included is bike storage in the basement!

Four major train lines (G, L, J, and M lines) are just five minutes away making it very accessible to travel within Brooklyn, or get to Manhattan and Queens!

Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. Heat and hot water are included.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Does 335 Union Avenue have any available units?
335 Union Avenue has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 335 Union Avenue have?
Some of 335 Union Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 Union Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
335 Union Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 Union Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 335 Union Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 335 Union Avenue offer parking?
No, 335 Union Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 335 Union Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 Union Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 Union Avenue have a pool?
No, 335 Union Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 335 Union Avenue have accessible units?
No, 335 Union Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 335 Union Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 Union Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 335 Union Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 335 Union Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
