Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

332 MacDonough Street

332 Macdonough Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

332 Macdonough Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
JULY 15th OCCUPANCY. Immaculate and stunning one bedroom, one bath floor-thru garden apartment on one of Stuyvesant Heights' most beautiful blocks. This apartment includes a private entrance with a charming vestibule and a partial share of a lovely backyard. The modern kitchen hosts all stainless steel appliances and there's a state-of-the-art combination washer/dryer in the bathroom. This amazing brownstone apartment is located 3 short blocks to the A/C train station and even closer to all of the great local eateries; Peaches, Beso, Mama Fox, Lunatico Bar, Saraghina, and Mom and Pop's Diner for starters. You pay all of your own utilities except for hot water. Pets are on a case-by-case basis but sorry, NO CATS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 MacDonough Street have any available units?
332 MacDonough Street has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 332 MacDonough Street have?
Some of 332 MacDonough Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 MacDonough Street currently offering any rent specials?
332 MacDonough Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 MacDonough Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 332 MacDonough Street is pet friendly.
Does 332 MacDonough Street offer parking?
No, 332 MacDonough Street does not offer parking.
Does 332 MacDonough Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 332 MacDonough Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 MacDonough Street have a pool?
No, 332 MacDonough Street does not have a pool.
Does 332 MacDonough Street have accessible units?
No, 332 MacDonough Street does not have accessible units.
Does 332 MacDonough Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 332 MacDonough Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 332 MacDonough Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 332 MacDonough Street has units with air conditioning.
