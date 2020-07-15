332 MacDonough Street

Amenities

JULY 15th OCCUPANCY. Immaculate and stunning one bedroom, one bath floor-thru garden apartment on one of Stuyvesant Heights' most beautiful blocks. This apartment includes a private entrance with a charming vestibule and a partial share of a lovely backyard. The modern kitchen hosts all stainless steel appliances and there's a state-of-the-art combination washer/dryer in the bathroom. This amazing brownstone apartment is located 3 short blocks to the A/C train station and even closer to all of the great local eateries; Peaches, Beso, Mama Fox, Lunatico Bar, Saraghina, and Mom and Pop's Diner for starters. You pay all of your own utilities except for hot water. Pets are on a case-by-case basis but sorry, NO CATS.