325 Sackett Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Location, location, Location in Prime Carroll Gardens close to all the cool stuff to see and do and eat and shop. As if that were not enough, this immaculate and thoughtfully proportioned Junior 1 bed Garden Floor-through is offered FULLY FURNISHED. Chic, luxurious, and loaded with charm, central AC, hardwood floors, walk-in closet, loads of built-in shelves, designer Bathroom (no Tub) and a newly renovated kitchen with dishwasher that looks out onto a pristine and beautifully landscaped shared garden. Please no smoking, no pets and no subletting in this serene abode. Enjoy your idyll and tranquil stay in this urban paradise. February 1st for up to 6 months maximum. $80 1x per month housekeeping fee. Monthly rent includes heat, hot water, electricity, cable TV, wifi, and monitored security system Brokers fee depends on the term. NO PETS. Finally, Welcome Home !!