Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:08 AM

325 Sackett Street

325 Sackett Street · (718) 923-8020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

325 Sackett Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Location, location, Location in Prime Carroll Gardens close to all the cool stuff to see and do and eat and shop. As if that were not enough, this immaculate and thoughtfully proportioned Junior 1 bed Garden Floor-through is offered FULLY FURNISHED. Chic, luxurious, and loaded with charm, central AC, hardwood floors, walk-in closet, loads of built-in shelves, designer Bathroom (no Tub) and a newly renovated kitchen with dishwasher that looks out onto a pristine and beautifully landscaped shared garden. Please no smoking, no pets and no subletting in this serene abode. Enjoy your idyll and tranquil stay in this urban paradise. February 1st for up to 6 months maximum. $80 1x per month housekeeping fee. Monthly rent includes heat, hot water, electricity, cable TV, wifi, and monitored security system Brokers fee depends on the term. NO PETS. Finally, Welcome Home !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Sackett Street have any available units?
325 Sackett Street has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 325 Sackett Street have?
Some of 325 Sackett Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Sackett Street currently offering any rent specials?
325 Sackett Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Sackett Street pet-friendly?
No, 325 Sackett Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 325 Sackett Street offer parking?
No, 325 Sackett Street does not offer parking.
Does 325 Sackett Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Sackett Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Sackett Street have a pool?
No, 325 Sackett Street does not have a pool.
Does 325 Sackett Street have accessible units?
No, 325 Sackett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Sackett Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 Sackett Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 325 Sackett Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 325 Sackett Street has units with air conditioning.
