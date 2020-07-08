323 4TH STREET

Amenities

Work from home in your beautiful renovated garden apartment one bedroom. New kitchen and bath. Central A/C. Washer/Dryer on floor below. Fantastic landscaped garden. Great Park Slope location near 5th Avenue. 3 blocks to Prospect Park. Close to F/G/N/R train service, great bus service, shopping and dining on 5th Ave, the Old Stone House & Washington Park and super convenient to the great coffee and delicious eateries: Bagel World; Stone Park Cafe, etc. Heat and hot water are included. Tenant controls their own heat. The owner has access to the garden but rarely uses it. They have their own large deck above. Pets on approval.