Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
323 4TH STREET
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

323 4TH STREET

323 4th Street · (718) 399-4147
Location

323 4th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit GARDEN · Avail. now

$2,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Work from home in your beautiful renovated garden apartment one bedroom. New kitchen and bath. Central A/C. Washer/Dryer on floor below. Fantastic landscaped garden. Great Park Slope location near 5th Avenue. 3 blocks to Prospect Park. Close to F/G/N/R train service, great bus service, shopping and dining on 5th Ave, the Old Stone House & Washington Park and super convenient to the great coffee and delicious eateries: Bagel World; Stone Park Cafe, etc. Heat and hot water are included. Tenant controls their own heat. The owner has access to the garden but rarely uses it. They have their own large deck above. Pets on approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 4TH STREET have any available units?
323 4TH STREET has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 323 4TH STREET have?
Some of 323 4TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 4TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
323 4TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 4TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 323 4TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 323 4TH STREET offer parking?
No, 323 4TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 323 4TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 323 4TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 4TH STREET have a pool?
No, 323 4TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 323 4TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 323 4TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 323 4TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 323 4TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 323 4TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 323 4TH STREET has units with air conditioning.
