Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Just in! Junior 1 Bedroom entire apartment in private house in East Flatbush complete with a newly renovated kitchen & bathroom.Private Entrance on first floor.Located a few blocks to the Kingsbrook medical center, on the M35 & M34 bus lines, and not far from the 3 train.MUST HAVE GREAT INCOME AND CREDIT. NO EXCEPTIONS. NO DOGS