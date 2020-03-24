All apartments in Brooklyn
320 7th Avenue
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:28 AM

320 7th Avenue

320 7th Avenue · (917) 435-5554
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

320 7th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 1100 square foot is a splendid residence for anyone seeking an open, airy and sunny new apartment. The open living and dining areas are close to 300 square feet and feature high ceilings, recessed lighting and large bay windows, Your kitchen offers ample counter space, cabinets with additional storage in the center island. and is equipped with dishwasher and microwave .Washer and dryer unit is tucked away in the closet adjacent to the kitchen. You have two full bathrooms, one large stalled bathroom and the other at the end of the hallway next to your bedrooms, is the other full bathroom with deep soaking tub. All bedrooms are in the rear of the apartment. Master bedroom can easy accommodate a king bed, a queen bed set in the other. Pets are case by case-

Ideally located 2 block walk to 9Th entrance to Prospect Park, F/G train station at corner, and all the amenities that Park Slope is know for. Excellent restaurants, boutiques, cafes and so much more.,Application under Review- 4/26/2018
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 7th Avenue have any available units?
320 7th Avenue has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 320 7th Avenue have?
Some of 320 7th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 7th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
320 7th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 7th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 7th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 320 7th Avenue offer parking?
No, 320 7th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 320 7th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 7th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 7th Avenue have a pool?
No, 320 7th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 320 7th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 320 7th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 320 7th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 7th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 320 7th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 7th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
