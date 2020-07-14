Amenities

Your One & Only. This 1,562 square foot legal 1-bed [utilized as a 2-bed, 2-bath charming residence, with a private garden, balcony and patio,within the extremely sought-after Lineage Condominium is where you can truly live. Discover the one youve been looking for. Lineage Condos resides on a tree-lined Clinton Hill street parallel to historic brownstones and between two community gardens. Its a serene mood. And that mood continues as you enter Unit 1A and pristine finishes and royal vibes surround you. The kitchen is outfitted with top of the line appliances, white granite counters, and immaculately carved cabinetry and looks out onto the dining roomit was made for cooking 5-star feasts and entertaining loved ones. The living room is filled with light, features custom cabinetry, a built-in sound system and leads you to the peaceful garden. Off of the garden is the master bedroom, a spacious retreat with perfect viewswake up, stretch, and have your coffee amongst urban nature. The second bedroom and two Italian-tiled baths are equally perfect. You can truly live as you desire hereeven if you need to carve out a third bedroom or a over sized home office. *Although this is a legal 1-bed configured as a 2-bed home it is easily convertible into a 3! This home is truly special so what is not to love? Size, location and space!315 Greene Avenue is located near some of Brooklyns best and is close to the rest. Speedy Romeo,Finch and Clementines are your neighbors. You have a train and bus just block away, so 10-minute bus rides or a 5-minute train rides will you take you to Barclays, B.A.M., Downtown Brooklyn and Atlantic Mall. Living here means you are no more than 30 minutes from everywhereManhattan, JFK, Laguardia, Prospect Park, the Brooklyn Botanical Garden and so much more. If you are looking for a great home and neighborhood amenities, look no further. Find your sweet spot.