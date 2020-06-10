312 Prospect Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This fabulous 2 bed/1 bath apartment has just undergone a partial renovation. Hardwood flooring, exposed brick, and french doors. The bedrooms are nice sizes with good closet space and sound proof windows. Windows face the front and back of the apartment providing nice views and lots of light. Pet friendly walk-up is conveniently located just two blocks from the train, 9 minutes from Prospect Park and in close proximity to supermarkets, shops, and restaurants in Park Slope. Heat and hot water included. Finally, Welcome Home!