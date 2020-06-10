All apartments in Brooklyn
312 Prospect Avenue

312 Prospect Avenue · (718) 765-3896
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

312 Prospect Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2R · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This fabulous 2 bed/1 bath apartment has just undergone a partial renovation. Hardwood flooring, exposed brick, and french doors. The bedrooms are nice sizes with good closet space and sound proof windows. Windows face the front and back of the apartment providing nice views and lots of light. Pet friendly walk-up is conveniently located just two blocks from the train, 9 minutes from Prospect Park and in close proximity to supermarkets, shops, and restaurants in Park Slope. Heat and hot water included. Finally, Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Prospect Avenue have any available units?
312 Prospect Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 312 Prospect Avenue have?
Some of 312 Prospect Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Prospect Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
312 Prospect Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Prospect Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 Prospect Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 312 Prospect Avenue offer parking?
No, 312 Prospect Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 312 Prospect Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Prospect Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Prospect Avenue have a pool?
No, 312 Prospect Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 312 Prospect Avenue have accessible units?
No, 312 Prospect Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Prospect Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 Prospect Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Prospect Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 Prospect Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
