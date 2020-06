Amenities

Rare and Amazing opportunity!!! Yes!! this is your home, gorgeous 2 bedrooms on Garfield between 8 & PPW! This apartment features: great layout, 1100 sqft 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms open kitchen with a dishwasher, washer dryer built in the bedroom.hardwood floors, high ceilings,tons of closet space, Ralph Lauren wall paper, private garden and your own entrance!!! yes your own entrance .. you must see to believe, extremely well maintained and a rare find!!!