31 BROOKLYN AVE.
31 Brooklyn Ave · (347) 476-5357
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

31 Brooklyn Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
This true two bed and one bath is tastefully outfitted with beautiful finishes as well as stainless steel appliances, large windows, exposed brick, and hardwood floors. The building amenities feature an elevator, full gym, lounge, roof deck, bike storage, and on site laundry. Conveniently located to transportation by both the A and C subway line. Right on the border of Bed-Stuy, Prospect Heights and Clinton Hill offers luxurious finishes, including soft close cabinets, through the wall energy efficient AC/heat and gorgeous roof deck. Located a few blocks from the C, and S(shuttle) to Franklin Avenue (2,3,4,5) and Botanical Gardens you are not far from Prospect Park or Downtown Manhattan. In an up and coming neighborhood with many new bars and restaurants opening in nearby blocks these units are not to be missed, and will rent quick!Call today to schedule a showing! skyline14659

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 BROOKLYN AVE. have any available units?
31 BROOKLYN AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 31 BROOKLYN AVE. have?
Some of 31 BROOKLYN AVE.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 BROOKLYN AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
31 BROOKLYN AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 BROOKLYN AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 31 BROOKLYN AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 31 BROOKLYN AVE. offer parking?
No, 31 BROOKLYN AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 31 BROOKLYN AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 BROOKLYN AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 BROOKLYN AVE. have a pool?
No, 31 BROOKLYN AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 31 BROOKLYN AVE. have accessible units?
No, 31 BROOKLYN AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 31 BROOKLYN AVE. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 BROOKLYN AVE. has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 BROOKLYN AVE. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 31 BROOKLYN AVE. has units with air conditioning.
