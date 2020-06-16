31 BROOKLYN AVE.

Amenities

This true two bed and one bath is tastefully outfitted with beautiful finishes as well as stainless steel appliances, large windows, exposed brick, and hardwood floors. The building amenities feature an elevator, full gym, lounge, roof deck, bike storage, and on site laundry. Conveniently located to transportation by both the A and C subway line. Right on the border of Bed-Stuy, Prospect Heights and Clinton Hill offers luxurious finishes, including soft close cabinets, through the wall energy efficient AC/heat and gorgeous roof deck. Located a few blocks from the C, and S(shuttle) to Franklin Avenue (2,3,4,5) and Botanical Gardens you are not far from Prospect Park or Downtown Manhattan. In an up and coming neighborhood with many new bars and restaurants opening in nearby blocks these units are not to be missed, and will rent quick!Call today to schedule a showing! skyline14659