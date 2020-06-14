All apartments in Brooklyn
3015 Fort Hamilton Parkway
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:21 PM

3015 Fort Hamilton Parkway

3015 Fort Hamilton Parkway · (212) 913-9058
Location

3015 Fort Hamilton Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11218
Windsor Terrace

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3-F · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Video tour available! Large and lovely, this fully renovated 3 bedroom apartment is packed with charm. Exposed brick, wood floors, huge windows and plenty of light make this the perfect spot to come home to. You'll love cooking in the big open kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances and the full-size dishwasher makes cleanup a breeze. The expansive living area fits an L shaped couch plus chairs and end tables and the bedrooms are all good sized with ample closet space. Don't like the overwhelming heat in some pre-war buildings? You have your own thermostat to control the temperature in the apartment.

Prospect Park is a 10 minute stroll and the subway, library, elementary school and Greenwood Playground are all less than that. Wake up to the smell of coffee from Steeplechase just downstairs and grab a latte as you throw your clothes into the laundry at the corner. Run across the street to Jaya East and get your OM on before you start the day. Everything is close by! PLUS pets on approval.

Please note a combined income of 40X the monthly rent and excellent credit is required. Guarantors will be considered. Tenant pays heat and hot water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3015 Fort Hamilton Parkway have any available units?
3015 Fort Hamilton Parkway has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3015 Fort Hamilton Parkway have?
Some of 3015 Fort Hamilton Parkway's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3015 Fort Hamilton Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
3015 Fort Hamilton Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3015 Fort Hamilton Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 3015 Fort Hamilton Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 3015 Fort Hamilton Parkway offer parking?
No, 3015 Fort Hamilton Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 3015 Fort Hamilton Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3015 Fort Hamilton Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3015 Fort Hamilton Parkway have a pool?
No, 3015 Fort Hamilton Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 3015 Fort Hamilton Parkway have accessible units?
No, 3015 Fort Hamilton Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 3015 Fort Hamilton Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3015 Fort Hamilton Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 3015 Fort Hamilton Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 3015 Fort Hamilton Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
