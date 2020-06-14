3015 Fort Hamilton Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground

Video tour available! Large and lovely, this fully renovated 3 bedroom apartment is packed with charm. Exposed brick, wood floors, huge windows and plenty of light make this the perfect spot to come home to. You'll love cooking in the big open kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances and the full-size dishwasher makes cleanup a breeze. The expansive living area fits an L shaped couch plus chairs and end tables and the bedrooms are all good sized with ample closet space. Don't like the overwhelming heat in some pre-war buildings? You have your own thermostat to control the temperature in the apartment.



Prospect Park is a 10 minute stroll and the subway, library, elementary school and Greenwood Playground are all less than that. Wake up to the smell of coffee from Steeplechase just downstairs and grab a latte as you throw your clothes into the laundry at the corner. Run across the street to Jaya East and get your OM on before you start the day. Everything is close by! PLUS pets on approval.



Please note a combined income of 40X the monthly rent and excellent credit is required. Guarantors will be considered. Tenant pays heat and hot water.