All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 300 8th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
300 8th Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:54 AM

300 8th Street

300 8th Street · (718) 810-3477
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

300 8th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4C · Avail. now

$2,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
elevator
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
bbq/grill
PARK SLOPE QUIET BLOCKOPEN HOUSE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY1 Beds, 1 Bath ROOF ACCESS with amazing viewsElevator BuildingTon's Of Sunlight !!Aproximately 950 Square FeetVery Large Living room and Dining Room CombinationBedroom fits a King Size Bed + room for furniture piecesDishwasherWASHER DRYER Hook-UpROOF ACCESS with amazing viewsSeparate KitchenA/C Window unitsLots of closet spaceBrand new wall to wall carpeting thru-out apt will be added ( Option to choose color for new carpeting before moving in).Hardwood floors can be added, rent will be higherPETS ARE ALLOWED3 Blocks to F , G ( 7th Avenue or 9th Street Stop) and R train ( 9th Street Stop).15 Schools zoned for this addressThis apartment is located minutes to all bars The Owl Farm, Barbes , Ginger's Bar , cafe's, lounges & restaurants Coco Roco, Mis Grill, on 5th ave / 7th ave / 9th st, Prospect Park at 9th St Entrance, all Shopping Union Market , New York Sports Club, Prospect Park YMCA , Farmer's Market on 5th Avenue and many more!CITI BIKE STATIONS7 St & 5 Ave (0.10 miles)6 Ave & 9 St (0.10 miles)10 St & 5 Ave (0.10 miles)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 8th Street have any available units?
300 8th Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 300 8th Street have?
Some of 300 8th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
300 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 300 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 300 8th Street offer parking?
No, 300 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 300 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 8th Street have a pool?
No, 300 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 300 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 300 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 300 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 300 8th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity