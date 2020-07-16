300 8th Street

Amenities

PARK SLOPE QUIET BLOCKOPEN HOUSE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY1 Beds, 1 Bath ROOF ACCESS with amazing viewsElevator BuildingTon's Of Sunlight !!Aproximately 950 Square FeetVery Large Living room and Dining Room CombinationBedroom fits a King Size Bed + room for furniture piecesDishwasherWASHER DRYER Hook-UpROOF ACCESS with amazing viewsSeparate KitchenA/C Window unitsLots of closet spaceBrand new wall to wall carpeting thru-out apt will be added ( Option to choose color for new carpeting before moving in).Hardwood floors can be added, rent will be higherPETS ARE ALLOWED3 Blocks to F , G ( 7th Avenue or 9th Street Stop) and R train ( 9th Street Stop).15 Schools zoned for this addressThis apartment is located minutes to all bars The Owl Farm, Barbes , Ginger's Bar , cafe's, lounges & restaurants Coco Roco, Mis Grill, on 5th ave / 7th ave / 9th st, Prospect Park at 9th St Entrance, all Shopping Union Market , New York Sports Club, Prospect Park YMCA , Farmer's Market on 5th Avenue and many more!CITI BIKE STATIONS7 St & 5 Ave (0.10 miles)6 Ave & 9 St (0.10 miles)10 St & 5 Ave (0.10 miles)