2966 Avenue R

Spacious and affordable 2 Bed 1 Bath - Basement Apartment with separate entrance is available July 20th.

Inside the apartment, you will find tile floors throughout the living room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, and 1 full bathroom. Outside there is a spacious open back yard.

Water and heat are included.

Close to Ps 222 Katherine R Snyder School, Jhs 278 Marine Park School, James Madison High School. The B, Q train is conveniently four blocks away, laundry is around the corner.

*Sorry, no smoking inside the property, no pets. Convenient for small families.