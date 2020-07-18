All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:08 AM

2966 Avenue R

2966 Avenue R · (718) 483-5522
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2966 Avenue R, Brooklyn, NY 11229
Sheepshead Bay

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious and affordable 2 Bed 1 Bath - Basement Apartment with separate entrance is available July 20th.
Inside the apartment, you will find tile floors throughout the living room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, and 1 full bathroom. Outside there is a spacious open back yard.
Water and heat are included.
Close to Ps 222 Katherine R Snyder School, Jhs 278 Marine Park School, James Madison High School. The B, Q train is conveniently four blocks away, laundry is around the corner.
*Sorry, no smoking inside the property, no pets. Convenient for small families.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2966 Avenue R have any available units?
2966 Avenue R has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2966 Avenue R currently offering any rent specials?
2966 Avenue R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2966 Avenue R pet-friendly?
No, 2966 Avenue R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 2966 Avenue R offer parking?
No, 2966 Avenue R does not offer parking.
Does 2966 Avenue R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2966 Avenue R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2966 Avenue R have a pool?
No, 2966 Avenue R does not have a pool.
Does 2966 Avenue R have accessible units?
No, 2966 Avenue R does not have accessible units.
Does 2966 Avenue R have units with dishwashers?
No, 2966 Avenue R does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2966 Avenue R have units with air conditioning?
No, 2966 Avenue R does not have units with air conditioning.
