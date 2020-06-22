294 TROUTMAN ST.

Amenities

Large 3 bedroom apartment in Prime location. East Williamsburg / Bushwick border the L @ Jefferson stop and Maria Hernandez Park right down the block, J M Z Myrtle Broadway a walk away!!Large living area, with extra common closet, tall ceiling, central air and heat and lots of character!Spacious bedrooms, each with windows and closetsRenovated well maintained building.Stainless steal kitchen appliancesCentral air and heat, hardwood flooring, high ceilingsGreat layout and amazing location!No brokers fee available ASAP Showing by appointmentGuarantors AcceptedPets Allowed * Upon ApprovalCentral Air and Heat rennit4149