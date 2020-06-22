All apartments in Brooklyn
294 TROUTMAN ST.
294 TROUTMAN ST.

294 Troutman Street · (917) 808-0442
294 Troutman Street, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Large 3 bedroom apartment in Prime location. East Williamsburg / Bushwick border the L @ Jefferson stop and Maria Hernandez Park right down the block, J M Z Myrtle Broadway a walk away!!Large living area, with extra common closet, tall ceiling, central air and heat and lots of character!Spacious bedrooms, each with windows and closetsRenovated well maintained building.Stainless steal kitchen appliancesCentral air and heat, hardwood flooring, high ceilingsGreat layout and amazing location!No brokers fee available ASAP Showing by appointmentGuarantors AcceptedPets Allowed * Upon ApprovalCentral Air and Heat rennit4149

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 294 TROUTMAN ST. have any available units?
294 TROUTMAN ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 294 TROUTMAN ST. have?
Some of 294 TROUTMAN ST.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 294 TROUTMAN ST. currently offering any rent specials?
294 TROUTMAN ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 294 TROUTMAN ST. pet-friendly?
No, 294 TROUTMAN ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 294 TROUTMAN ST. offer parking?
No, 294 TROUTMAN ST. does not offer parking.
Does 294 TROUTMAN ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 294 TROUTMAN ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 294 TROUTMAN ST. have a pool?
No, 294 TROUTMAN ST. does not have a pool.
Does 294 TROUTMAN ST. have accessible units?
No, 294 TROUTMAN ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 294 TROUTMAN ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 294 TROUTMAN ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 294 TROUTMAN ST. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 294 TROUTMAN ST. has units with air conditioning.
