All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 293 Hart St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
293 Hart St
Last updated May 21 2020 at 8:20 PM

293 Hart St

293 Hart Street · (646) 397-7765
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

293 Hart Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This is a FULLY FURNISHED BROWNSTONE DUPLEX APARTMENT AVAILABLE JULY 1ST Month to month, 6 month or 12 month lease available.This beautiful 3 bedroom, loads of closet space, 2 full bathroom duplex 1400 sqft apartment includes a washer and dryer, dishwasher, backyard with bbq grill. Fully equipped kitchen, utensils, pot and pans espresso machine, bedding, covers, towels.The closest subway is the J, M or Z train at Myrtle Avenue which is a 5 minute walk from the apartment-this provides fast (15 min) access to Lower Manhattan, Williamsburg and other parts of NYC. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED**Good credit and income 40x the rent required** skyline14661

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 293 Hart St have any available units?
293 Hart St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 293 Hart St have?
Some of 293 Hart St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 293 Hart St currently offering any rent specials?
293 Hart St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 293 Hart St pet-friendly?
No, 293 Hart St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 293 Hart St offer parking?
No, 293 Hart St does not offer parking.
Does 293 Hart St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 293 Hart St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 293 Hart St have a pool?
No, 293 Hart St does not have a pool.
Does 293 Hart St have accessible units?
No, 293 Hart St does not have accessible units.
Does 293 Hart St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 293 Hart St has units with dishwashers.
Does 293 Hart St have units with air conditioning?
No, 293 Hart St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 293 Hart St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity