293 Hart St

This is a FULLY FURNISHED BROWNSTONE DUPLEX APARTMENT AVAILABLE JULY 1ST Month to month, 6 month or 12 month lease available.This beautiful 3 bedroom, loads of closet space, 2 full bathroom duplex 1400 sqft apartment includes a washer and dryer, dishwasher, backyard with bbq grill. Fully equipped kitchen, utensils, pot and pans espresso machine, bedding, covers, towels.The closest subway is the J, M or Z train at Myrtle Avenue which is a 5 minute walk from the apartment-this provides fast (15 min) access to Lower Manhattan, Williamsburg and other parts of NYC. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED**Good credit and income 40x the rent required** skyline14661