Brooklyn, NY
2914 FORT HAMILTON Parkway
2914 FORT HAMILTON Parkway

2914 Fort Hamilton Parkway · (718) 499-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2914 Fort Hamilton Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11218
Windsor Terrace

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2F · Avail. now

$2,850

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
Recently updated corner three bedroom, one bath apartment in the heart of Windsor Terrace! Up the street from the shops and restaurants on Ft. Hamilton Parkway, This light-filled True three bedroom is a great find! Hardwood floors, which have been beautifully stained, are found throughout. The large kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and microwave, and has room to be eat-in. The kitchen is open to the large living area. Each room has a ceiling fan! Heat and hot water included. The apartment is centrally located to not only shops and restaurants but also the Greenwood Playground, Windsor Terrace Library, F/G subways and a few blocks to Prospect Park! Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2914 FORT HAMILTON Parkway have any available units?
2914 FORT HAMILTON Parkway has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2914 FORT HAMILTON Parkway have?
Some of 2914 FORT HAMILTON Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2914 FORT HAMILTON Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
2914 FORT HAMILTON Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2914 FORT HAMILTON Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 2914 FORT HAMILTON Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 2914 FORT HAMILTON Parkway offer parking?
No, 2914 FORT HAMILTON Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 2914 FORT HAMILTON Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2914 FORT HAMILTON Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2914 FORT HAMILTON Parkway have a pool?
No, 2914 FORT HAMILTON Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 2914 FORT HAMILTON Parkway have accessible units?
No, 2914 FORT HAMILTON Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 2914 FORT HAMILTON Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2914 FORT HAMILTON Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 2914 FORT HAMILTON Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 2914 FORT HAMILTON Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
