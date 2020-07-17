2914 FORT HAMILTON Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground

Recently updated corner three bedroom, one bath apartment in the heart of Windsor Terrace! Up the street from the shops and restaurants on Ft. Hamilton Parkway, This light-filled True three bedroom is a great find! Hardwood floors, which have been beautifully stained, are found throughout. The large kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and microwave, and has room to be eat-in. The kitchen is open to the large living area. Each room has a ceiling fan! Heat and hot water included. The apartment is centrally located to not only shops and restaurants but also the Greenwood Playground, Windsor Terrace Library, F/G subways and a few blocks to Prospect Park! Available now!