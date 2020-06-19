All apartments in Brooklyn
291 Sherman Street

291 Sherman Street · (917) 435-5554
Location

291 Sherman Street, Brooklyn, NY 11218
Windsor Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
WHo 's says you can not have it all ?

Situated on a charming, quiet, tree-lined block in Windsor Terrace, is this sun-drenched detached Edwardian home This second floor residences offers 1300 square feet of sensible living and is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath residence. Open layout offers a chef's kitchen with spacious dining area with bay windows and even more spacious living area. The 1300-sq. ft. main level is duplexed with an 800-sq. ft., stand up attic. The attic can be used as a storage and play rooms, but is also great for a home office or a teen-cave. Home also offers a massive 40 ft. by 50 ft. fenced back yard that is shared with the only other apartment in the building. Unit has a dishwasher, washer and dryer. Heating, cooking gas, cold and hot water are included in the rent.Parking is also available with an additional charge.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 291 Sherman Street have any available units?
291 Sherman Street has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 291 Sherman Street have?
Some of 291 Sherman Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 291 Sherman Street currently offering any rent specials?
291 Sherman Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 291 Sherman Street pet-friendly?
No, 291 Sherman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 291 Sherman Street offer parking?
Yes, 291 Sherman Street does offer parking.
Does 291 Sherman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 291 Sherman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 291 Sherman Street have a pool?
No, 291 Sherman Street does not have a pool.
Does 291 Sherman Street have accessible units?
No, 291 Sherman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 291 Sherman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 291 Sherman Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 291 Sherman Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 291 Sherman Street does not have units with air conditioning.
