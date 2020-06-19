291 Sherman Street

Amenities

WHo 's says you can not have it all ?



Situated on a charming, quiet, tree-lined block in Windsor Terrace, is this sun-drenched detached Edwardian home This second floor residences offers 1300 square feet of sensible living and is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath residence. Open layout offers a chef's kitchen with spacious dining area with bay windows and even more spacious living area. The 1300-sq. ft. main level is duplexed with an 800-sq. ft., stand up attic. The attic can be used as a storage and play rooms, but is also great for a home office or a teen-cave. Home also offers a massive 40 ft. by 50 ft. fenced back yard that is shared with the only other apartment in the building. Unit has a dishwasher, washer and dryer. Heating, cooking gas, cold and hot water are included in the rent.Parking is also available with an additional charge.

