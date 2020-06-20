290 Carroll Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Spring time is the best time to move into this gorgeous 1.5 bedroom, 1 bath in prime Carroll Gardens. Housed on the garden level of an architect-renovated brownstone, this exquisite apartment has an open, natural flow. The living dining area features a renovated modern kitchen with dishwasher. In the back, you'll find the master bedroom flooded with light with windows facing the yard, as well as ample closet space. The 2nd bedroom can be used as a nursery or home office and has a door opening to the landscaped yard. This home also comes equipped with a stacked washer/dryer. Half a block to the F/G train at Carroll Street and all the shops and restaurants on Smith Street, yet serenely secluded on a quiet tree lined block - this is a true gem! Available June 1st.