290 Carroll Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

290 Carroll Street

290 Carroll Street · (347) 897-0829
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

290 Carroll Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spring time is the best time to move into this gorgeous 1.5 bedroom, 1 bath in prime Carroll Gardens. Housed on the garden level of an architect-renovated brownstone, this exquisite apartment has an open, natural flow. The living dining area features a renovated modern kitchen with dishwasher. In the back, you'll find the master bedroom flooded with light with windows facing the yard, as well as ample closet space. The 2nd bedroom can be used as a nursery or home office and has a door opening to the landscaped yard. This home also comes equipped with a stacked washer/dryer. Half a block to the F/G train at Carroll Street and all the shops and restaurants on Smith Street, yet serenely secluded on a quiet tree lined block - this is a true gem! Available June 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 290 Carroll Street have any available units?
290 Carroll Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 290 Carroll Street currently offering any rent specials?
290 Carroll Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 290 Carroll Street pet-friendly?
No, 290 Carroll Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 290 Carroll Street offer parking?
No, 290 Carroll Street does not offer parking.
Does 290 Carroll Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 290 Carroll Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 290 Carroll Street have a pool?
No, 290 Carroll Street does not have a pool.
Does 290 Carroll Street have accessible units?
No, 290 Carroll Street does not have accessible units.
Does 290 Carroll Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 290 Carroll Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 290 Carroll Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 290 Carroll Street does not have units with air conditioning.
