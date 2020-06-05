All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:18 PM

277 Lefferts Avenue

277 Lefferts Avenue · (718) 210-4006
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

277 Lefferts Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit GARDEN LEVEL · Avail. now

$2,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Welcome to 277 Lefferts Avenue. This owner's unit with a private outdoor yard is a rare find in Historic Prospect Lefferts Gardens. Situated on a lovely tree-lined block in a beautiful barrel-face limestone, this apartment offers high ceilings, oversized bay windows with stained glass transoms, hardwood floors original pre-war details and modern finishings.The windowed galley kitchen has quartz countertops, beautiful cabinetry with glass doors, a wine rack and brand new stainless steel appliances including a microwave and dishwasher. There is a formal dining room for your dining pleasure, a living room, Master bedroom has bay windows, decorative tin ceilings and french window pane doors. Full bath and an office that can certainly be used as a bedroom.Comfort and space is extended with your own backyard for relaxing in the sun, small gatherings and BBQing.Schedule an appointment to visit this beautiful unit and make it your new home today!Laundry located in the basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 277 Lefferts Avenue have any available units?
277 Lefferts Avenue has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 277 Lefferts Avenue have?
Some of 277 Lefferts Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 277 Lefferts Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
277 Lefferts Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 277 Lefferts Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 277 Lefferts Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 277 Lefferts Avenue offer parking?
No, 277 Lefferts Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 277 Lefferts Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 277 Lefferts Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 277 Lefferts Avenue have a pool?
No, 277 Lefferts Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 277 Lefferts Avenue have accessible units?
No, 277 Lefferts Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 277 Lefferts Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 277 Lefferts Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 277 Lefferts Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 277 Lefferts Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
