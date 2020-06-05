Amenities

Welcome to 277 Lefferts Avenue. This owner's unit with a private outdoor yard is a rare find in Historic Prospect Lefferts Gardens. Situated on a lovely tree-lined block in a beautiful barrel-face limestone, this apartment offers high ceilings, oversized bay windows with stained glass transoms, hardwood floors original pre-war details and modern finishings.The windowed galley kitchen has quartz countertops, beautiful cabinetry with glass doors, a wine rack and brand new stainless steel appliances including a microwave and dishwasher. There is a formal dining room for your dining pleasure, a living room, Master bedroom has bay windows, decorative tin ceilings and french window pane doors. Full bath and an office that can certainly be used as a bedroom.Comfort and space is extended with your own backyard for relaxing in the sun, small gatherings and BBQing.Schedule an appointment to visit this beautiful unit and make it your new home today!Laundry located in the basement.